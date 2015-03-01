Arnold Bishop Obit

By

Arnold Bishop 87 died Sunday

Funeral Services will be announced when available

Arrangements by Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Arnold Bishop, age 87 of Manchester departed this life on Sunday, February 11, 2018 at his home. He was born on Saturday, September 20, 1930 in Taft, Kentucky in Owsley County to the union of Oscar and Mae Scott Bishop. He was a retired assistant superintendent, a member of the Manchester Baptist Church, a veteran and Major of the United States Army as well as Past Master of Oneida Masonic Lodge #695 F&AM.

He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Edwina Rosemary Smith and her husband Alex Smith, III, his son: Arnold Barry Bishop and his wife Valarie of Manchester, his grandchildren: Arnold Bradley Bishop, Shawn Michael Bishop, Megan Miranda Bishop, Jonathan Paul Reed, TeRae Leeann Reed, Makiah Rose Roberts, Makenlie, Alesha Belle Hazelwood, Nolan Roberts and Chelsey Briana Smith as well as 3 great grandchildren, his sister: Rose Jackson and his brother: James D. Bishop, II.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Oscar and Mae Bishop, his wife: Jean Abrams Bishop, and 2 brothers: Charles Bishop and Chris Bishop.

Funeral Services will be conducted by the Rominger Funeral Home and will be announced when they are available.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.