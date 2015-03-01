Arnold Kevin Hampton Obit

By

Arnold Kevin Hampton 52 died Tuesday

Funeral Saturday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Cottongim Cemetery

Visitation Saturday after 12 PM

Mr. Arnold Kevin Hampton, age 52 of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, July 14, 1965 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was a welder in the Coal Industry and a member of the New Home Baptist Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Matthew Hampton and Allison Saylor, his mother: Josephine Shoemaker, his father: Clyde Shoemaker, his brother: Keith Hampton and his wife Melanie, these step-siblings: Paula Essmeier and her husband Jedd, Mark Shoemaker and his wife: Sheryl and Mitchell Shoemaker as well as 2 nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Arnold Kevin Hampton will be conducted on Saturday, January 6 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Darrell Bargo will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Cottongim Cemetery in the Cottongim Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

