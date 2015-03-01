Congressional Art Competition Deadline May 5

By

High school students in Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District can participate in the 2017 Congressional Art Competition by submitting artwork to Congressman Hal Rogers’ offices in Somerset, Hazard or Prestonsburg by Friday, May 5. The winning artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year and the winning artist will receive two free airline tickets to Washington, D.C. for an annual awards ceremony with winning artists from other congressional districts across the country. The winning artist may also be eligible for a college scholarship. For more information, contact Danielle Smoot in Congressman Rogers’ Somerset district office at 606-679-8346 or danielle.smoot@mail.house.gov.

“We have incredibly talented young artists right here in southern and eastern Kentucky, and this competition puts their work in the national spotlight,” said Congressman Rogers. “I take great pride in seeing the winning artwork from our region on display in the nation’s Capitol where more than three million people visit every year.”

For competition guidelines and to download a student release form, visit http://halrogers.house.gov. Artwork must be two-dimensional and framed work cannot exceed 28″ x 28″ x 4″ or 15 pounds. Unframed artwork will be accepted in the congressional office, however, the winning artwork must be framed by the artist before being displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building.

Last year, the winning artist was Jannah Halbert from Allen Central High School. Jannah’s oil painting, “Isla Paraiso,” depicted an island beach landscape with carefully executed detail and texture.

The Congressional Art Competition, sponsored by the Congressional Institute, was initiated by Congress in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of young people living in their districts. More than 650,000 students have participated in the competition over the last 30 years. For information about the annual competition, visit halrogers.house.gov.