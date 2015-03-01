By

Save the Children, Berea College, Clay County Extension Services and the Collaborative for Teaching and Learning (CTL) are partnering to offer “The Art in Summer Reading”, on Thursday, June 1 from 5:30-7:30 at the Excel building next to McDonald’s in Manchester. Free dinner will be provided and we’ll make healthy smoothies at the end of the evening. We’ll also have new, free books for a variety of ages as well as information on how families can help their young children prepare for kindergarten.

CTL is working with 7th grade students at Clay County Middle School on a project to encourage them to keep reading over the summer by providing them with tablets and access to myON, a digital literacy website. While the 7th grade students will be meeting with their CTL project coordinator Ashely Perkins on June 1 to do some fun activities regarding summer reading, Save the Children and Berea College are partnering with CTL to also provide some fun activities for the siblings and families of the 7th grade students as well as any children and families in the community.

Local artist Debbie Hacker will be on hand to provide a canvas art class. Please note that there is space for 25 families in the art class and anyone who would like to participate in the art session must pre-register by calling the Clay County Extension Office at the number included on the flyer. We’ll also have a mini-canvas for small children who want to make their handprint with paint, and there is no need for a family to register if that is the only piece of art that they will be doing.