Attention Boat Owners

Beginning in 2018 all boats being licensed in the State of Kentucky will be required to have a Hull Identification Number that meets Federal Coast Guard Regulations. If your boat has NO Hull ID number now, or has one that doesn’t meet those requirements, you will be required to apply for a Hull ID number at the County Clerks Office through the State of Kentucky.

When you license your boat this year, information will be printed on your registration receipt if you need to apply. Once you apply for and receive the number, it will be your responsibility as boat owner to make a plate to attach to the boat, or have the number etched into the boat. You will then bring the title or registration to the Clerks Office to have your title updated, and pay a $6.00 update fee. Failure to apply for a Hull ID will result in you not being able to license your boat in 2018.