The first annual ATV Charity Ride will be held Saturday May 13 at Beech Creek Campground with registration beginning at 8 AM and the ride at 11 AM and will last five to six hours. All levels of riders are welcome but no rail buggies or Jeeps permitted. Event entry will be $10.00 per ATV (cash only). All proceeds benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass. A raffle will be held for ATV accessories, gift cards, etc. for $1.00 per ticket (6 for $5.00).

