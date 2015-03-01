Aubrey graduates from Campbellsville

By

Druscilla Perkins Aubrey of Manchester received a Teacher Leader Master of Arts in Special Education after Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of Campbellsville University, told 202 undergraduate and graduate students in two commencement ceremonies to live by fellowship, leadership and scholarship – words on the university seal.

In his charge to the graduates, Carter reminded them to live in harmony with others. “Our civil society depends on it,” he said.

He told the graduates that leaders are those who empower those around them to do greater things than they think possible. He also said the graduates may have seven-10 jobs or occupations in their lives, and they must commit to scholarship to learn how to adapt to change. “Your learning has just begun,” he said. “Go forth and make a difference.”

Co-valedictorians of the class were Ethan Wesley Boulter of Raymond, N.H., who received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice administration, and Zachary Tanner Leftwich of Greensburg, Ky., who received a bachelor of science degree in business administration with a double major in healthcare management and accounting.

Salutatorian was Kacy Brooke Stinson of Scottsville, Ky., who received a bachelor of science degree in psychology

In the 2 p.m. ceremony, Shelby Rae Knuckles of Trenton, Ky., who received a bachelor of science degree in education ministries and mass communication/public relations, in response to Carter’s charge, said, “If there’s anything Campbellsville University has taught me, it is to trust in the Lord during difficult times – when we do not understand the circumstances, when things do not turn out as we plan them to – this trust is what will sustain us through all the years to come.”

She said, “Jesus came in a lowly manger. He came in simplicity, and, as we approach the reality of life after graduation in expectation for something more, seek that simplicity. Let Him lead so that you may follow Him and his plan.”

During the 4 p.m. ceremony, Sandra Froggett of Greensburg, Ky., who received an associate degree in nursing, said, in her response to Carter’s charge, the graduating class will “in steadfast courage, go where the Lord calls us to serve and dedicate ourselves to a lifetime of service to uplift, inspire and empower those around us to flourish.

“We will stand tall in the face of adversity that shall surely come, knowing that our foundations have been fortified in knowledge, strengthened by faith and our spirits nurtured by our time here at this great university.”

Darryl Peavler, director of alumni relations, a two-time graduate of Campbellsville University, welcomed the graduates into the CU Alumni Association, which has over 13,000 graduates.

He charged the graduates to complete three tasks: to display their diploma; help recruit students and help continue a trend of record-setting enrollment; and make a gift in support of the university.

“Please know Campbellsville University is very proud of you,” he said.

Degrees are conferred upon completion of all academic requirements.

Dr. Donna Hedgepath, vice president for academic affairs, presented the graduates. Dr. Joseph L. Owens, chair of the CU Board of Trustees who is finishing his fifth term as chair of the board, gave the invocation at both ceremonies.

Dr. Wesley Roberts, professor of music, played the organ, and Dr. Anne McNamara, assistant professor of music, was the trumpeter, along with student Saori Kataoka of Japan, and Chia-Yin Chen of Taiwan was organist as well.

Dr. Tony Cunha, professor of music, led the congregational music.

Dr. Michele Dickens, assistant professor of nursing, chair of faculty forum, gave the benediction at both ceremonies.

