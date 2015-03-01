By

Aw-Burned Out —By John Huang

(AUBURN, Al.) — For this Kentucky Wildcat team, a visit to Auburn, Alabama provides a rare opportunity for basketball redemption. Because beneath the façade of “the loveliest little village on the plains,” lies a surprising Bruce Pearl juggernaut ready to pounce upon the Wildcats’ rapidly dwindling post-season hopes. Driving through the countryside, I can easily see how eastern Alabama could be described as a bucolic sports fantasyland—kind of a Cam Newton or Bo Jackson football field of dreams—where everybody hates The Crimson Tide even more than Pearl hates the NCAA.

But don’t be fooled, these War Eagles can hoop. Auburn enters this game with a #10 national ranking and Coach Pearl has his team vying for a hotly contested SEC regular season championship. Meanwhile, Kentucky approaches the contest reeling, having lost three in a row for the first time in John Calipari’s reign as emperor. A win won’t necessarily cure all ills, but it would sure go a heck of a long way in dousing some flames currently burning on the fringes of the empire.

To no one’s surprise, Auburn Arena is rocking as the Wildcats come a knocking. It’s Super Bowl Wednesday in Lee County—white out conditions with the student body at DEFCON ONE. At tip-off, the atmosphere is as rowdy as a Bruce Pearl barbeque picnic. “Kentucky is still Kentucky,” quipped the Auburn head coach entering his fourth season. “(This) game still matters.”

If Kentucky came out of the gate ice-cold, then Auburn was downright frigid. The Tigers hit only one of their first 16 shots—clanking up threes (0-9) as if filling a quota. The Wildcats couldn’t capitalize, with sloppy turnovers and predictably poor shooting allowing Auburn to stay close and eventually take the lead midway through the first half. When Auburn’s threes started falling, their guards really started balling, while the frenzied crowd started calling for the Calipari mauling. Given the circumstances, Auburn’s 39-33 halftime lead appeared formidable–but not insurmountable–as Kevin Knox (12 points) and Jarred Vanderbilt (8 rebounds) kept the Cats within striking distance.

Kentucky hung tough to begin the second half, chipping away and finally regaining a 49-48 lead at the 13:08 mark on a Wenyen Gabriel dunk. From there, it was nip and tuck until Kentucky went into an all-too-familiar field goal drought at the five-minute mark. A long three pointer by Bryce Brown with just under two minutes to play gave Auburn a 71-64 lead, sealing Kentucky’s fate and sending the Wildcats to their fourth straight loss—the longest losing streak since the end of the Billy Gillispie era. Final Score: Auburn 76, Kentucky 66. Knox finished the contest with 19 points while PJ Washington chipped in with 13 coming off the bench. Kentucky is now 17-9 overall, 6-7 in the SEC. Auburn is 23-3 overall and stands atop the league at 11-2.

After the game, Coach John Calipari remained optimistically up beat. Call him delirious, but he still thinks his team has a chance at a Final Four run. “We made strides today,” he said. “You saw that team out there. That’s a number one seed out there and we’re on their court and we got a four or six-point lead with a chance.”

Kentucky didn’t get their Ash Wednesday redemption, but appropriately on Valentine’s Day, they at least played with a bit more heart. This team simply can’t shoot, and it shows. Much of this game is about confidence, and at this point, Kentucky players shoot as if they don’t think any of their shots are going in. Long scoring droughts, turnovers, and poor decision making only add to Coach Cal’s dismay. “Everybody’s got to play for us,” he said, as he hurried off the podium. “And again, the other thing is you got to make some shots. This is the game of basketball. When you’re wide open, if you don’t think you can make a three, then make a two.”

Things get no easier this Saturday as an Alabama team on a hot streak makes an untimely appearance at Rupp Arena. If Kentucky can’t win that one, then the “N-I-T” chants we heard tonight from the Auburn student body will become a distinct reality.

John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more at www.huangswhinings.com or follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.