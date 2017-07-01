B. Ray Thompson Jr. Obit

By

B. Ray Thompson Jr. age 88 of Knoxville

Died June 29

Arrangements are pending

www.rosemortuary.com

B. Ray Thompson Jr. – age 88, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly from a stroke on June 29, 2017. He was born in Scott County on Aug. 1, 1928. He was preceded in death by his parents B.R. Thompson Sr. and Jessie Jackson Thompson, and his brother Jesse Jackson Thompson. Survivors are his beloved wife of 63 years, Juanne Jennings Thompson, and children: Catherine Vance Thompson (Richard Delmas Breezy Wynn), Adella Sands Thompson, B. Ray Thompson III (Linda Mattina Thompson), Sarah Ashley Thompson, Rebekah Thompson Palmer (Brad Palmer); grandchildren: Garrett Jennings Thompson, Grant Williams Thompson, John Mark Tarver Jr., Howard Jackson Tarver, Nicole Diane Mattina Thompson, Samuel Jennings Tarver, Benjamin Thompson Palmer, Nathanael Lincoln Sehon Palmer, Jonathan Leslie Palmer, and Isla Eames Palmer.

The loves of Mr. Thompson’s life were the Lord Jesus, his wife, his family, and the under-served children of Southern Appalachia.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to “The Elgin Fund,” and sent to the attention of Terry Parker, c/o NCF, Suite 500, 11625 Rainwater Dr., Alpharetta, GA 30009; or www.ncfgiving.com. For more information on the work of Elgin Foundation please visit: www.elginfoundation.org.

