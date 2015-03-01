Bailey-Lewis participates in Conference

By

District Court Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis who serves Clay, Jackson and Leslie counties joined fellow judges from across Kentucky to learn more about opioid addiction, substance use disorders and mental health issues at the 2017 Specialty Court Conference in Louisville. The Department of Specialty Courts at the Administrative Office of the Courts provided the “Spark of Hope” conference for the state’s Specialty Court judges, staff and teams. Specialty Courts include Kentucky Drug Court, Veterans Treatment Court, DUI Court and Mental Health Court programs.

“The hard work of our Specialty Court judges and teams provides a spark of hope for the many participants and families who are affected by substance use and other issues,” AOC Director Laurie K. Dudgeon said. “This conference let the judges, staff and teams come together to learn about new trends, discuss challenges and solutions, and celebrate accomplishments. Our goal was to energize and inspire the teams as they go back to their local communities to continue this important mission.”

In sessions on opioid addiction, which has reached epidemic proportions in Kentucky, participants viewed a documentary on the effects of opioid addiction and learned how to recognize overdoses and prevent them with Naloxone. They also heard from a panel about using medication-assisted treatment to help those with opioid addiction.

Experts from the National Association of Drug Court Professionals presented on several topics, including best practices in drug and alcohol testing, and using incentives, sanctions and treatment to help participants change their behavior.

Drug Court graduates shared with participants about their challenges and talked about Specialty Court strategies that helped them recover. Lisa Kratz Thomas, a motivational speaker and author, discussed her struggles with addiction and her journey to recovery.

Louisville veteran Carolyn Furdek shared the story of her decade-long journey with mental health struggles and obtaining a proper diagnoses and treatment. She’s written about her struggles in an autobiography titled “Locked In: A Soldier and Civilian’s Struggle with Invisible Wounds.”

Participants also attended sessions on effective intervention, the Lexington-Fayette County Health’s Department’s needle-exchange program, and the “Hands Healing HeArts,” an art program the Franklin County Drug Court program uses to help guide participants toward recovery.

Drug Court judges, staff and teams had the opportunity at the conference to say goodbye to Connie M. Payne, who retired Aug. 31 after serving 14 years as head of Kentucky Drug Court. She was also head of the AOC’s other Specialty Court programs.

Payne came to the AOC in 2003 to head the Kentucky Drug Court program and was instrumental in expanding the number of programs from nine to 54. Today, Drug Court serves 113 of 120 counties. She also oversaw the implementation of five Veterans Treatment Courts, a Mental Health Court and a DUI Court, which are based on the Drug Court treatment model. In 2015, the AOC created the Department of Specialty Courts to reflect the addition of these specialty courts.

On the national level, Payne served as secretary of the NADCP Board of Directors from 2008-2015 and president of the Council of State Drug Court Associations from 2011-2012.

In July, she was inducted into the NADCP’s Stanley M. Goldstein Drug Court Hall of Fame, the association’s highest honor, for her lasting contributions to the treatment court field.

Specialty Courts are similarly structured and supervised and have the same goal – to give eligible participants the opportunity to make positive changes in their lives. The programs all provide oversight by a judge, case management, treatment and drug testing. To learn more, visit http://courts.ky.gov/courtprograms/kyspecialitycourts/Pages/default.aspx.

The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,400 court system employees and 404 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.