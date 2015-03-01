Ball earns Fulbright grant

By

Jeremy Ball has earned a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant grant to teach students in Malaysia. The Clay County High School graduate is the son of Tameron and Timothy Ball of Manchester. “Receiving a Fulbright is truly an honor that I get more excited about every day. I cannot wait to serve in this position abroad for a year and for all the opportunities it will open up.” Said Ball.

Ball graduated in May from the University of Louisville College of Arts & Sciences and School of Business with majors in political science and economics.

Five UofL scholars earn Fulbrights

The University of Louisville today announced that five scholars have been awarded 2017-2018 student Fulbright Awards. Destinations for the scholars are Malaysia, Germany, Switzerland and Colombia.

“We are so proud of our prestigious scholarship winners,” said UofL Interim President Greg Postel. “Our top scholar program really sets us apart from other institutions. It’s not just that it is so successful—which it is—but also because the entire campus community comes together to help and support these scholars during their academic journey.”

Since 2003 there have been 109 UofL Fulbright scholars, more than all other Kentucky public institutions combined. In the last decade, UofL has thrice been named as one of the nation’s top producers of Fulbright winners by the Chronicle of Higher Education and, last year, had the highest success rate among U.S. research institutions.

UofL had 15 Fulbright winners last year, breaking its own record of 14 in a single year set in 2010 and 2011.

Patricia Condon, who heads the national and international scholarship program, said academically gifted students are, increasingly, coming to her office for advice and assistance because they have heard about UofL’s success in producing Fulbright awardees.

“It’s not unusual for high school students who are considering UofL to ask about our Fulbright, Truman, Goldwater or other scholars,” Condon said. “That kind of awareness is part of the momentum that drives a strong pipeline of prestigious scholarship candidates to our door.”

Those receiving 2017-2018 U.S. Student Fulbright Awards are:

• Jeremy Ball, Manchester, graduating senior, political science, will teach in Malaysia.

• Dzemila Bilanovic, Louisville, 2016 graduate, anthropology, will teach in Germany.

• Hannah Touchton, Ashland, 2016 graduate, social work, will teach in Malaysia.

• Hung Ryan Vuong, New Albany, Ind., graduating senior, biochemistry, will conduct research in Switzerland.

• Logan Zechella, Alexandria, graduating senior, biology and Spanish, will teach in Colombia.

The university previously announced that Judson Adams won Kentucky’s only Truman Scholarship.

For more on the Fulbrights see this video, contact Condon at 502-852-1515, or visit the scholar website.