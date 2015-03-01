Barger Honored at OBI

By

Oneida Baptist Institute day student Regina Barger received OBI’s highest honor, the William A. Evans award, in addition to being named Miss Oneida, Most Likely to Succeed and the Most Studious senior girl. Graduating fourth in OBI’s Class of 2017, Regina was also the recipient of OBI’s Bert T. Combs scholarship.

Regina grew up in Oneida and attended grades K-6 at the public school “across the river” from OBI. Her father and grandfather are alumni of Oneida Baptist Institute, and her grandmother and two aunts have been on staff at OBI. Besides being Oneida alumni, Regina and her “Papaw,” Ronald Barger, have another connection–he was also the recipient of the Evans award when he graduated in 1966.