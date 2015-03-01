By

The Clay County Bark For Life is a noncompetitive walk event for dogs and their owners to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. By supporting Bark For Life, you help the American Cancer Society save lives as well as help fund the Hope Lodge in Lexington, Kentucky. So bring your best canine friend and join us for a fun-filled day starting with a walk, and then continuing with demonstrations, contests, and games on Saturday August 26 from 10 till Noon at the Salt Works Village. If you would like to set up as a vendor or need more information please contact Sarah Gregory at (606) 813-4345.

