Basil Jay “Buddy” Lynch Obit

By

Mr. Basil Jay “Buddy” Lynch died June 26

No services will be held

Arrangements by Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Basil Jay “Buddy” Lynch

Date of Birth: 07/19/1955

Date of Death: 06/26/2017

Mr. Basil “Buddy” Jay Lynch, age 61 of Manchester departed this life on Monday, June 26, 2017 at his home. He was born on July 19, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to the union of Basil and Beulah Elizabeth Crozier Lynch. He was an automotive car hauler and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Vietnam.

He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Brittany Lynch.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Basil and Beulah Elizabeth Lynch and his sister: Barbara Guy.

No services will be held.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://romingerfuneralhome.com