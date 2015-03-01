Basil Jay “Buddy” Lynch Obit
Mr. Basil Jay “Buddy” Lynch died June 26
No services will be held
Arrangements by Rominger Funeral Home
Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!
Click Here To Subscribe On-line
Mr. Basil Jay “Buddy” Lynch
Date of Birth: 07/19/1955
Date of Death: 06/26/2017
Mr. Basil “Buddy” Jay Lynch, age 61 of Manchester departed this life on Monday, June 26, 2017 at his home. He was born on July 19, 1955 in Gary, Indiana to the union of Basil and Beulah Elizabeth Crozier Lynch. He was an automotive car hauler and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Vietnam.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Brittany Lynch.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Basil and Beulah Elizabeth Lynch and his sister: Barbara Guy.
No services will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
http://romingerfuneralhome.com