Local Holiness Churches will present a benefit singing for Brother Freddie McQueen Friday night July 28 at 6 PM at the Horse Creek Baptist Gym. A love offering will be received with concessions available. For information call Wilburn Coffey at 606-308-0499 or Bradley Brock at 859-321-4910. Groups scheduled include: Gregory Branch Holiness, Morentown Pentecostal Holiness, Macedonia Holiness, Fairview Old Time Holiness, White Harvest Holiness, Big Hill Holiness, Farriston Holiness, Solid Rock House of Prayer, Hughes Hill Holiness, Beech Creek Holiness, Whitesburg Holiness, the Reece Family and Many More…

