Benefits of cardiovascular rehabilitation

By

Dr. John Acker, Cardiovascular Rehabilitation Medical Director at The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC), explains that after suffering from a serious heart condition, such as heart surgery, a heart attack, or heart failure, cardiac rehab can help patients make the appropriate lifestyle changes based on their diagnosis. Most people know that exercise and a healthy diet are important for keeping their hearts healthy. But, what if someone already has heart health issues or has undergone heart surgery? What are the best ways to return to optimal health and achieve an active life all while reducing the risk of further heart problems?

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

“Cardiac rehab is basically like a prescription based on each patient’s circumstances,” said Acker. “A healthcare team evaluates health, reviews medical history, conducts a physical examination and performs tests to make sure a patient is ready to start a cardiac rehab program and then tailors it to his or her specific needs. Consistency is critical to recovery.”

Acker says cardiac rehab is a safe and effective way to help patients feel better faster, become stronger, and reduce stress.

“A cardiac rehab program is beneficial in that it reduces patients’ risk of future heart problems and hospitalizations, therefore helping them live longer with a better quality of life,” said Acker.

According to Acker, cardiac rehab has two major components – exercise training and education, and counseling. Essentially, it is a service that includes:

Prescribed exercise to improve heart health safely.

Education about how to stabilize or reverse heart disease, including how to control high blood pressure, lower cholesterol, control weight, and reduce or stop smoking.

Tips on how to develop healthy eating habits.

Guidance on improving emotional well-being.

“A patient’s individualized program begins during his or her hospital stay, thus preparing the patient to go home where he or she can eventually reestablish day-to-day activities,” said Acker.”

After patients leave the hospital, their sessions will continue two times a week for up to 36 sessions and an exercise specialist and registered nurse work closely to individualize and maximize the workouts, explains Acker.

“One of the most valuable benefits of cardiac rehab is that it often improves overall quality of life,” said Acker. “When patients regularly participate in their program, it’s likely they will come out of it feeling better than they did before.”

According to Acker, UTMC’s Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation program has been nationally accredited since 2005.

To learn more about cardiac rehab or to make an appointment, call 865.305.6920 or visit http://www.utmedicalcenter.org/heart-lung-vascular-institute/medical-services/cardiovascular-and-pulmonary-rehabilitation/.

If you have more questions about cardiac rehab or other health topics, contact UTMC’s Health Information Center at 865.305.9525 or online at www.utmedicalcenter.org/hic. Staffed by medical librarians and certified health information specialists, the Health Information Center offers an extensive health library, digital and print resources, walk-in assistance, and help with research on specific health conditions – all free of charge and available to the public.

By: The University of Tennessee Medical Center News Service