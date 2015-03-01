Benge Reunion

By

Any and all descendants of King David Benge are invited to this year’s annual Benge Family Reunion to be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2017 at noon at the London Community Center, Main Street, London, Kentucky. Everyone is requested to bring a covered dish. The drinks will be provided. Door prizes will be given away and games will be played. Also, everyone is asked to bring old family photos, recipes, or family relics to the reunion. Feel free to bring items for the silent auction, the proceeds of which will pay for next year’s reunion. For further information about the reunion or for directions, call Sheryl Smith at 682-7888 or Donnie House at 682-4174 or Marilyn Benge McGhee at 606-682-3741.

King David Benge, at age 16, fought in the Revolutionary War and was believed to be the oldest private in the War of 1812. You are invited to bring letters, articles, or other memorabilia concerning the Benge history to the reunion. King David Benge was the great great grandfather of John Benge and all of his descendants are invited to attend.