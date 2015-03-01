Berea Pharmacy Selling Illegal Drugs to Clay Residents

By

The U.S. District Court has entered a civil judgment against a former Berea pharmacy and its owner for illegally selling 100-count bottles of pseudoephedrine to addicts and drug traffickers in Clay, Madison, Rockcastle, Laurel and other counties in Central and Eastern Kentucky.

The settlement for $4,474,000, assessing civil penalties against RX Discount of Berea, P.L.L.C., which formerly operated a retail pharmacy in Berea, and its owner and manager, Lonnie W. Hubbard, age 41, for failing to comply with laws governing pseudoephedrine sales. Hubbard was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment. Hubbard’s wife, Meggan, who also worked at RX Discount, is currently incarcerated, serving five months for her involvement in purchasing property using funds from the unlawful sales of prescription drugs and pseudoephedrine.

The evidence also established that many of Hubbard’s customers visited pain clinics in Florida, Ohio, Tennessee and Georgia to obtain illegitimate prescriptions from disreputable clinics. From 2013 to 2015, Hubbard’s pharmacy was the top-selling retailer of pseudoephedrine among all independent pharmacies in Kentucky.

Further, RX Discount was not certified under the CSA to sell pseudoephedrine, from January 1, 2011 through June 8, 2011, July 1, 2012 through July 18, 2012, and August 1, 2013 through March 29, 2014.

As part of the civil settlement, RX Discount and Hubbard acknowledged that they engaged in this misconduct, and the civil judgment holds RX Discount and Hubbard liable under the CSA. The judgment also imposes civil monetary penalties against them: $4,000 for each sale of 100-count bottles of pseudoephedrine, and $10,000 for each period RX Discount failed to be properly certified to sell pseudoephedrine, for a total of $4,474,000.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced the judgment.

The investigation of the civil case was conducted by the DEA, the Office of the Inspector General for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services, and the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Corndorf represented the United States.

