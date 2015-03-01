Beshear to Speak at KRP Meeting

By

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Wednesday October 18 at the Golden Corral Restaurant in London. The guest speaker will be Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow. Any retiree (and their spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information call 606-877-0079 or 606-260-0490.

