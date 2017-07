By



Robert Stivers

Kentucky Republicans are calling Attorney General Andy Beshear sexist after a comment Beshear made about Regina Stivers, the wife of Senate President Robert Stivers during a news conference last week.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

http://www.kentucky.com/news/politics-government/article158662399.html

http://www.kentucky.com/news/politics-government/article158833354.html