Betty Smith Obit

Betty Smith died Wednesday

Funeral 2 PM Saturday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Goose Rock Cemetery

Visitation 12 Noon Saturday

Betty Smith, 75, of East Bernstadt, passed away Wednesday, 18th, 2017 at the Rockcastle Regional Hospital. She is survived by the following brothers and sisters, Burchell Smith of London, Dennis Smith of Ball Fork, Lawrence Smith of Corbin, Ruby Mayne of Corbin and Elsie Brock of Crothersville, Indiana, and several nieces. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Bessie Smith and the following brother and sister, Ted Smith and Pairlee Hensley.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 21st, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Melinda Anders signing. Burial will follow in the Goose Rock Cemetery at Goose Rock. Visitation will be held after 12 Noon Saturday, January 21st, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.