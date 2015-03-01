Bige Asher Obit

By

Bige Asher, age 92, was born August 30, 1924, in Hector, Clay County, Kentucky. He departed this life on December 31, 2016. He was a sixth generation descendant of pioneer Dillion Asher and Nancy Davis Asher. He enjoyed the annual fall Asher Family Reunion at Pineville and Beverly. Services for Mr. Bige Asher were held at Lakes Funeral Home in Berea on January 3.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlo and Lola Roberts Asher; his wife, Aline Tackett Asher; three brothers: Cecil, Carl, and Ed Asher; and two sisters, Mary Asher Hacker and Mallie Asher Hammond. He is survived by his son, Donald; his grandson, Douglas; and great grandsons: Cole, Lincoln, and Mason, all residing in Ohio. He leaves a sister, Jean Asher Berlich, of Michigan. Also mourning his passing is his niece, Linda Asher, of Richmond Hill, Georgia; cousin, David Lee Asher and wife, Pam, of East Bernstadt; and longtime friend, Nealy Jenkins and wife, Sherry, of Corbin.

Bige enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He traveled across our vast country, returning home to southeastern Kentucky.

Bige proudly served in the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II and most always wore a baseball cap declaring that fact. He retired as a tool maker in the aircraft industry in California.

The family requests that donations be made to the Redbird Mission: The Dillion Asher Cabin Fund in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com.

http://obittree.com/obituary/us/kentucky/berea/lakes-funeral-home/bige-asher/2328059