Bill Smith Jr Obit

By

Bill Smith Jr died Tuesday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Muddy Gap Baptist Church

Interment in Smith and Sizemore Cemetery

Visitation Thursday

Muddy Gap Baptist Church

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Bill Smith, Jr., 50, of London, passed away Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, at his home. He is survived by his mother Laura Smith of Manchester and the following children Billy Smith and wife Vicki of London, Cody Smith of Lily, Daulton Smith and wife Kelsey of London and Dillion Smith of London.

Also surviving is the following brothers and sisters Mickey Smith and wife Marina, Harlen Smith and wife Crystal, Mamie Smith and husband Wayne, Jody Smith and husband Wes all of Manchester and Ella Mae Smith and husband Jimmy of Goose Rock and by the following grandchildren Tristen Smith, Kaiden Smith, Ashlynn Smith, Jayden Smith, Malachi Smith, Brantlee Smith, Levi Riggs and Jaylyen Abner, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Bill Smith.

Funeral services will be held 2 PM Friday February 10th, 2017 at the Muddy Gap Baptist Church with Lyle Sizemore and Claude Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith and Sizemore Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 6 PM Thursday February 9th, 2017 at the Muddy Gap Baptist Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.