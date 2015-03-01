Bill to Curb Drug Addiction in Kentucky

By

Gov. Matt Bevin signed a measure to help curb Kentucky’s drug epidemic. House Bill 333, will reschedule the drug class for carfentanil and fentanyl derivatives from a Schedule II controlled substance to a Schedule I, increasing penalties in Kentucky. The bill also limits the amount of Schedule II controlled substances prescribed in Kentucky to a 3-day limit. The measure does not prevent patients in cases that are deemed medically necessary from obtaining a prescription lasting longer than three days, but simply requires the medical professional to document that need.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line