“Preacher” Bill Will be Missed

Preacher Bill Holeman and Henry and Homer made their last appearance at Youth Haven Bible Camp near Beattyville in June of 2016.

“Preacher” Bill Holeman passed away Saturday. He was well know throughout Eastern Kentucky but made a giant imprint on Clay County. We have posted some information and pictures on our website. We will have more in this week’s edition of the Manchester Enterprise….

“Preacher” Bill Holeman well known for his youth ministries and outreach mission to include school programs with his famous sidekicks “Henry and Homer” as well as The Crusaders which included great musicians, puppeteers, and singers entertained and shared the positive message of Jesus Christ to countless thousands of children.

One of Preacher Bill’s favorite events of the year was the annual Senior Breakfast at the Christian Youth Center when many high school seniors saw him preform for the last time.

Bill was a driving force in the development and operations of the Youth Haven Bible Camp at Beattyville, Kentucky and the Christian Youth Center at Manchester, Kentucky.

Bill and Joyce Holeman have been ministering with Kentucky Mountain Mission in Beattyville, Kentucky since 1953. Preacher Bill visited the public schools throughout eastern Kentucky conducting programs for about 40,000 students on twice yearly basis.

This picture was taken with Henry in the 1950’s. Homer came along a few years later.

The Crusaders gospel team changed team members over the years, including many times that Joyce has participated, but he has been a constant cast member for nearly 60 years. “Children” from as young as 75 on down have seen this widely known Christian ventriloquist and preacher as he came to their school.

The PRTC Connection did a special section “The Making of Preacher Bill, A journey of faith in the Kentucky Hills on Preacher in January of 2016

PRTC interviewd Patsy Frye who is like many folks in Eastern Kentucky. At age 58 she first saw Bill when she was in the second grade at Owsley County Elementary. He children and even her four grandchildren have even entertained and encouraged by “Preacher” Bill.

“It surprised me it still worked for them, but they all loved him,” she told PRTC.“They’ed be excited and say, we get to see Henry and Homer today.”

“He is one of the greatest men I have ever known; he loved children and gave of himself with everything he had to do the work that God called him to do here in this region,” said Amon Couch, Superintend of Williamsburg Independent. “I am just one of thousands; I checked out a book on ventriloquism at Oneida Elementary because I wanted to be Preacher Bill.”

He pastored Jacks Branch Bible church for 30 years and also pastored at Bethany Bible Church. Preacher Bill authored “The Dummy in the Middle” which recounted and tells his life story in the book The Dummy in the Middle. He has raised over $50,000 since the release of the book for the work of Youth Haven Bible Camp. Mr. Bill Holeman was born June 6, 1929 and passed away to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 21, 2017.

Preacher Bill and Joyce moved into their new home in Manchester in November 17 (2016).

“Our children, our community, and our region has lost one of its best and hardest-working angels of God.” Said Mike Davis, Professor of Psychology at Eastern Kentucky University. “My personal testimony includes completing monthly Bible lessons to earn free weekend and summer camp passes to attend Youth Haven Bible Camp. I first confessed as a sinner and asked God to love and forgive me at Youth Haven.”This is an example of “Preacher” Bill’s purpose in life; Leading a little girl to the Lord…

Preacher Bill Holeman was featured on WYMT-TV. The article and video featured Gail Holeman Miller who is Preacher Bill’s Daughter and his Granddaughter Veronica Hagen. See the Video and read the Article at:

