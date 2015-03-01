Billy Ray Burns Obit

By

Billy Ray Burns died Sunday

Celebration of life Friday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Billy Ray Burns was born on Sunday, April 11, 1943. He departed this life on Sunday, February 11, 2018 surrounded by family and friends at his home. In Life, he was in the United States Army serving in Vietnam where he was a P.O.W. for 45 days. Once he returned to civilian life he had many ventures from coal miner, construction worker, car dealer, auto repair and finally retiring as a truck driver. He was a devoted husband, father; grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

He is preceded in death by his mother Mary Brumley, his father Woodrow Burns and his brother: Albert Brumley.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years: Janice Curry Burns, his son: Douglas Burns and his wife Katina of Manchester, Kentucky and his daughter: Robyn Alsip and her husband Eric of London, Kentucky. The following grandkids: Heather Burns and her fiancé Patrick Roberts of Manchester, Kentucky, Matthew Burns and his wife Nicole of Manchester, Kentucky, Tim Smith of Manchester, Kentucky, Nicolas Smith of Manchester, Kentucky, Faith Alsip of London, Kentucky and Maddox Alsip of London, Kentucky as well as his great grandkids: Damon, Lincoln, and Bentley Roberts and John Lucas, Taylor and Bentley Burns. He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: Maurice Bowling and her late husband Raleigh of Manchester, Kentucky, Joyce Roach and her husband Odell of Huntington, West Virginia, Connie Mabe and her late husband Kenny of Corbin, Kentucky, Carlie Burns and his wife Ruby of Manchester, Kentucky, Faye Jackson and her husband Wally of Manchester, Kentucky, Armina Howard and her husband of London, Kentucky, Della Lawson of London, Kentucky, Charles Burns of London, Kentucky, and Don Burns of Manchester, Kentucky and three special men he thought of and loved as if they were his own sons: Jim Bowling, Harold Jewell, and James Roberts.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 16, 2018 at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel from 1 PM until 3 PM.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.