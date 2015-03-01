B&J Joins Southern States

By

Locally owned and operated B & J Variety Store has teamed up with large farm supply retailer Southern States Cooperative to better serve the needs of local area farmers. B & J will now carry Southern States’ feed, seed, fertilizer, animal health, pet and farm supply products.

“We are pleased that B & J Variety Store has become a part of the Southern States dealer network,” says Rick Rudd, dealer sales manager for Southern States Cooperative. “Southern States is looking forward to serving our customers in this area and the opportunity to be a nearby source for our various feed, seed and fertilizer products as well as animal health, pet and farm supplies.”

B & J Variety Store is located at 4925 N. Hwy 421. The business is owned and managed by Josh and Buford Hooker. Their hours of operation are Monday thru Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. The store can be contacted at (606) 598-1183.

Southern States Cooperative is a Richmond, Virginia-based farm supply retailer and service cooperative. As one of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperatives, it provides a wide range of farm inputs, including fertilizer, seed, livestock feed, pet food, animal health supplies, and petroleum products, as well as other items for the farm and home. Founded in 1923, the cooperative is owned by more than 200,000 farmer-members, and serves its members and non-member customers through 1,200 retail outlets in 23 states.