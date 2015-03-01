Blood donors help patients

By

Area blood donors are invited to give so others may live at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) blood drive on Tuesday February 28 from 1:30 till 4 PM at the Clay County Public Library in the Community Room sponsored by the Clay County Public Library. Everyone who registers to donate will receive a short-sleeve gray T-shirt. Walk—ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling 800.775-2522, ext. 3758.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Many Kentuckians need blood transfusions. Cancer patients, for instance, often require blood transfusions to help rebuild their blood supply during cancer treatments. Trauma patients need blood immediately to get them stable. Those with blood disorders like sick cell anemia may also require transfusions, and organ transplants and other surgeries can’t happen unless blood is readily available.

These Kentucky patients depend on the generosity of blood donors to support them on their road to recovery.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Founded nearly so years ago, Kentucky Blood center is the largest independent, full—service, non—profit blood center in Kentucky, Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky hospitals. All blood that is donated with KBC is returned to the Beaumont Donor center where it is processed, prepared and stored for shipment to Kentucky hospitals.

Blood needs are ongoing. Red cells last only 42 days and are continually replenished to adequately support Kentucky hospitals. Statistics show that one in seven hospital patients will require blood transfusions during their stay however, only 37 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood and less than 10 percent does. All blood types are needed, and there is a particular need for type 0 negative blood since it is the “universal donor” and needed in emergencies when the patient’s blood type is unknown. The blood already on the shelf is the blood used in an emergency. That’s why KBC is always encouraging people to donate blood.