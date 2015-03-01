By

Blood donations are the ultimate renewable resource, and area residents are invited to recycle life at the upcoming Kentucky Blood Center blood drive at the Clay County Public Library in the Community Room from 1:30 till 6 PM on Wednesday October 11. To schedule a donation call 800-775-2522.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year—old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

KEC, founded in 1968, is the largest independent, full-service, non-profit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, KBC’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in Kentucky hospitals.