Police Blotter: Wednesday February 1

Police Blotter for the Wednesday February 1 edition of the Manchester Enterprise.

Hunter Found in Stolen S-10

Two Manchester men are facing theft charges after they were found in a stolen truck according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson. Cody Blackwell, Clay County Sheriff Deputy received a call from Clay County 911 about a dispute on Sol Hollow Road off North Highway 11 and upon arrival observed Bige Hunter, age 53, of Upper Vader Road (Manchester) driving a blue S-10 Truck coming from the reported residence and he was not wearing a seatbelt. After a traffic stop on the vehicle Blackwell ran his driver’s license through dispatch and it was suspended.

Frankie E. Hunter, age 35, of Upper rider Road (Manchester) was a passenger in the truck. Dispatch informed Blackwell that he had an outstanding warrant and was placed under arrest. While searching him a yellow medicine bottle which appeared to contain Alprazolam and methamphetamine was found in the crouch area of his pants. Big Hunter agreed to leave the vehicle and get a ride back home. After Blackwell left the scene he was informed by dispatch the truck was listed as stolen and he went back to check the truck. He was passed by Bige Hunter driving the stolen truck and made another traffic stop and placed him under arrest.

Bige Hunter was charged with operating on suspended or revoked operator license; failure to wear seat belts; receiving stolen property (under $10,000.00). Frankie Hunter was charged with possession controlled substance (third degree) (first degree) (first offense) (drug unspecified) and receiving stolen property (under $10,000.00).

Couple Facing Several Drug Charges

A Manchester couple is facing several drug charges after being stopped for “hanging out” in a parking lot after hours according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson.

Gary Jordan, Clay County Sheriff Deputy, noticed a car sitting in the parking lot at Manchester Square Shopping Center with the lights on and stopped and informed the occupants of the vehicle, Buster Hoskins, age 30, of Grubb Hollow Road (Manchester) and Kristie Hoskins, age 36, of Hoskins Road (Manchester) the bank did not allow people to “hangout” in their parking lot after hours. He ran both names through Clay County 011 dispatch and both had active warrants. When Jordan asked Buster Hoskins for ID he noticed an open suboxone pack tucked behind his ID and several prescription pill bottles were scattered throughout the car. After they were put under arrest Jordan found scales, plastic baggies, a stolen firearm, two bottles of anabolic steroids, one gram of crystal meth, two ounces of marijuana, two glass pipes, 566 assorted pills, meth precursors, several packets of pseudoephedrine tablets, a smooth clear hose, different types of lighter and/or starter fluids. glass pipes with white substance present and a large amount of cash. Due to the large about of pills the car was seized.

Buster Hoskins was charged with test by unlawful taking ($500.00 or more) (under $10,000.00); possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of meth precursor (first offense); receiving stolen property (firearm); prescription controlled substance not proper contain (first offense); trafficking in legend drug (first offense); trafficking in controlled substance (second degree) (second offense) (drug unspecified); trafficking in marijuana eight ounce to less than five pounds) (first offense); illegal possession of legend drug; possession controlled substance (first degree) (second degree) (third degree) (drug unspecified); possession controlled substance (second degree) (anabolic steroid) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possession).

Buster Hoskins was served an active warrant that was issued in Clay District Court on January 27 (2017). In the warrant Stella Davidson states that on September 28 (2016) Hoskins exercised control over her $7000.00 four wheeler.

Kristie Hoskins was charged with trafficking controlled substance (third degree) (second degree) (second offense) (drug unspecified), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess); trafficking in marijuana; possession of marijuana; possession controlled substance (second degree) (codeine); trafficking in legend drugs (first offense); unlawful possession of meth precursor (first offense) and prescription controlled substance not proper container (first offense).

Fight over pills lands two in jail

Two Garrard residents have been jailed after a fight over a bottle of pills. Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Howell responded to a fight in progress at Arrowhead Court in Garrard. The caller stated a “female was inside her residence beating her mother with a stick”. When Howell arrived Edna Warren, age 39, of Homestead Road (Manchester) and Michael Jackson, age 33, of Homestead Road (Kentucky) were back in their residence. KSP Trooper Jarrod Smith went to the back door while Howell knocked on the front door and announced himself. He overheard Warren state, “the law is outside, run to the back room.” The owner of the residence allowed Howell into the residence. He saw the back door close and knocked and said to open the door but was forced to kick the door open. Warren told the trooper they had confronted the victim about stealing Edna’s father-in-Laws medicine and the victim started the fight and she hit her with a board twice. Jackson told the troopers the same story, but the victim stated Michael had also hit them.

Edna Warren, age 39, of Homestead Road (Manchester) was charged with assault (first degree); public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol); disorderly conduct (second degree); resisting arrest and menacing.

Michael Jackson, age 33, of Homestead Road (Kentucky) was charged with resisting arrest; public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol); menacing and assault (first degree).

Wynn Arrested on Warrant

A Manchester man has been arrested on an active warrant by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarrod Smith. Estelle Wynn, age 33, of Belles Fork Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: wanton endangerment (first degree) (police officer); wanton endangerment (first degree); resisting arrest: receiving stolen property (firearm) and alcohol intoxication.

According to the indictment Wynn he brandished a firearm at Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Jarod Smith, pointed a gun at Trent Richie and had a stolen firearm in his possession on December 30 (2015). His scheduled to ben in Clay Circuit Court Monday February 5 for an arraignment Monday February 5 in Clay Circuit Court.