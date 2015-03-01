By

Police Blotter: January 25

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest

A Manchester man is facing drug charges following a traffic stop. Clay County Deputy Sheriff Gary Jordan conducted a traffic stop on Alfred A. Davidson, age 55, of Crane Creek Road (Manchester) who was on Thompson Hollow for not having his rear license plate illuminated. Jordan noticed he was sweating a lot, had slurred speech and red glassy eyes. After Davidson failed several field sobriety tests he told the deputy he had taken a neurotins recently. He also to Jordan his name was Tommy Davidson and gave a false birthday.

Dispatch could not find a record of a person with that name and birthdate and Jordan was advised Davidson he could be charged with falsely giving his name. He insisted that was his name but after a few minutes he gave his actual name. A body search resulted in finding a small baggie containing a crystalline substance believed to be crystal meth.

Davidson was charged with warrant, rear license not illuminated, driving on a suspended license (first offense), operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs (second offense), no insurance, giving false name or address, possession controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) (drug unspecified), operating on suspended or revoked license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense).

Couch Found With Dope in his Pocket

Bobby Lee Couch was arrested on drug charges while police were investigation an accident. Clay County Deputy Sheriff Cody Blackwell was dispatched to Paces Creek Road to investigate a possible collision. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jake Roberts stopped Couch who was walking on the side of the road. He told Roberts he had dope in his pocket and Roberts discovered a plastic container with white crystalized substance wrapped in two clear plastic wraps on his person.

Couch, age 28, was listed as homeless on his citation. His last known address was Hurd Cemetery Road (Manchester) when Logan Wolfe of the Manchester Police Department arrested him on a parole violation. Couch was charged with possession controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) (methamphetamine).

Beech Creek Woman Arrested for Hiding Man

A man and woman have been arrested after a trespassing charge. Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper received information of Tracy A. Asher, age 40, of Winding Blade Road (East Bernstadt) trespassing on the Beech Creek Apartment Property on Bowling Street (Manchester) in violation of a restriction to property issued by property management. Asher had a written restriction from property from the Beech Creek Apartment complex from property management.

He was seen going into the apartment of Carrie D. Jones, age 24, of Beech Creek Road (Manchester) who has an active EPO/DVO against Asher. When Trosper stated she had not seen him and he was not in the residence. Jones game the trooper permission to search the apartment and Asher was located hiding in the bathroom

Asher was charged with violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and criminal trespassing (first degree). Jones was charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension (second degree).

Frost Charged with Taking Antique Shotgun

An Oneida woman has been arrested after a warrant was issued charging her with theft. Prema Gilbert Frost, age 41, of Bullskin Road (Oneida) was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith on a warrant that was issued in Clay District Court on September 19 (2016).

The affiant, Terry Frost, states that on September 9 (2016) unlawfully exercised control over moveable property belonging to Terry Frost including an antique shotgun, ammunition, dell laptop computer, knives, assorted collectable money and keys to a Chevy pickup truck with a total value in excess of $500.00. Prema Frost was charged with theft by unlawful taking ($500.00 or more but under $10,000.00) (firearm).

Accident Leads to Drug Charges

A man has been arrested on drug charges following a traffic accident. Ray Douglas Sizemore, age 47, of Beech Creek Road (Manchester) was involved in a single vehicle collision with a fence on private property on North HWY 421. Clay County Sheriff Deputy found him sitting behind the driver’s side. He had delayed and slurred speech with dilated eyes and unstable on feet. Sizemore failed field sobriety tests. After a search several different types of tables believed to be controlled substances and legend drugs were found in a plastic clear baggie.

Sizemore was charged with prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs (first offense), illegal possession of legend drug, possession of controlled substance (second degree) (third degree) (drug unspecified).