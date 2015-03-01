By

Police Blotter: February 8

Couple Charged With DUI

A Laurel County couple is both facing DUI charges after being arrested at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Michael Howell was called to the hospital after he was notified that…

Melanie Gregory, age 36, of Laurel Road (London) was too intoxicated to stay awake to watch her kids. She had been involved in an accident that had been investigated by KSP Trooper Don Trosper. Social services and the father of the children were also called. She told the trooper she was an addict and had relapsed and wanted to be honest and had taken lorcets. She failed several field sobriety tests and while social services were present she screamed very inappropriate statements in front of children and hospital staff. After she was placed under arrest…

Edward Gregory, age 49, came to the hospital to check on the children. When asked by Trooper Howell he said he drove truck to hospital. He was given and failed several field sobriety tests and told the trooper he had taken a lorcet. After he was read implied consent he contacted an attorney and submitted to a blood draw.

Edward Gregory was charged with operating motor vehicle under the influence (alcohol/drugs/etc) (first offense); failure to produce insurance card and failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense).

Melanie Gregory was charged with operator motor vehicle under influence (alcohol/drugs/etc) (first offense); failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain requiried insurance (first offense); endangering the welfare of minor and disorderly conduct (second degree)

Women Arrested on Railroad Tracks

Two Manchester women were jailed after Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Cagle stopped at Dairy Queen in Garrard and restaurant employees told him a female was lying behind the building with her face covered by a hoody. He found Diane Hubbard, age 45 and Melva Gibson, age 71, both of Arrowhead Court (Manchester) near the railroad tracks. Both were obviously under the influence. Hubbard had a small metal case with two plastic bags containing white powered substance also found suspected Marijuana she also had pills on her person and five more were found at jail. Cagle found twenty-one tablets in Gibson’s left front pocket identified by poison control as a gabapentin 800 MG.

Diane Hubbard was charged with public intoxication (controlled substance); possession of controlled substance (first degree) (methamphetamine); prompting contraband (first degree) illegal possession of Legend drug; theft of services and possession of Marijuana.

Melva Gibson, age 71, of Arrowhead Court (Manchester) was charged with public intoxication (controlled substance) and illegal possession of legend drug.