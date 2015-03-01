Bokhari Joins Health Cardiology Associates

By

Syed Bokhari, MD, has joined KentuckyOne Health Cardiology Associates, located at 1210 West 5th Street in London. Dr. Bokhari is board-certified in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular diseases, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and internal medicine. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology and the Society of Cardiac Angiography and Intervention. KentuckyOne Health Cardiology Associates in London is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information or to make an appointment, call 606.864.4040.

Dr. Bokhari received his medical degree from the Aga Khan University Medical College of Pakistan in 2003. He completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Minnesota Medical School in 2008. In 2012, he completed an interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bokhari has received honors and awards in research and academics throughout undergraduate and medical school, including the Outstanding Cardiology Subspecialty Fellow Award at the University of Miami in 2012. He was also selected Chief Fellow of the Interventional Cardiology Fellowship program there.

