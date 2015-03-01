Bonnie L. Smith Obit

By

Bonnie L. Smith, 74, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, February 20th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. Bonnie was born in Oneida, daughter of the late Mattie and Morris Smith.

Bonnie is survived by three sons Leroy Smith and wife Johna of Manchester, Charles Edward Smith of Manchester, Bobby Gene Smith of Corbin. Bonnie is also survived by a sister, Barbara Ann Wagers of Manchester. She is also survived by 2 Grandchildren Ashley Caudill and Johnny Johnson

Service will be held 2 PM on Thursday, February 23rd at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Beech Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 12 noon on Thursday, February 23rd at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements

