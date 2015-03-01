Build a Purple Martin Box

By

The second class in a series of Attracting Wildlife to Accent Your Home and Garden will be held February 21st at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Building beside McDonald’s. The class will be building a Purple Martin Box. Cost for materials is $25.00. Class is limited to 6, so you must call 598-2789 to register.

