“Boxhead’ the unlikely hero

Kentucky will celebrate the 100th year of the boys’ state high school basketball tournament when the Sweet Sixteen plays out in Rupp Arena from Wednesday through Sunday this week. Over the course of the 2016-17 high school basketball season, the Herald-Leader has published regularly appearing stories highlighting memorable moments from the state tournament’s history including a story on Eugene “Boxhead” Rawlings (Number 54), and the Clay County Tigers who celebrated in Rupp Arena after beating Ballard 76-73 in overtime to claim the 1987 Boys’ Sweet Sixteen championship.

