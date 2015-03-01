Drugs, Brain Drain Leads to Younger Deaths

By

In 13 counties across the U.S., Americans can now expect to die younger than their parents did. That includes Clay and the eight counties in the state of Kentucky according to a new study in the journal JAMA. Kentucky has one of the highest rates of death from drug overdoses, with about 30 deaths per 100,000 people. The JAMA study authors also acknowledge that part of the life expectancy trends might be due to healthy people moving away from blighted areas, and “high-risk” people remaining in them. This “brain drain” has been going on for generations.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Read the article at:

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2017/05/kentucky/525777