Thirty-seven men came out early on Saturday morning to participate in the annual Booneville Baptist Association Brotherhood Breakfast according to Brotherhood Director, Jake Sandlin. Association Missionary Frank Peters wold like to thank pastor George Grisby and the men of Island Creek Baptist Church for hosting and cooking for the event. This marks the first Associational meeting to be held in the new all purpose building of the church.

