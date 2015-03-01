Buckhorn Dinning Hall to Close for Winter

By

Three Kentucky state resort parks will temporarily close some operations this winter to allow renovations to be completed and to limit park expenses, Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland announced. The lodge and dining hall will be closed at Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Perry County Jan. 1- April 30, 2018. Full time staff will be assigned projects at this or other state parks during this period of reduced hours. Buckhorn State Resort Park has adopted seasonal scheduling in previous years due to a low number of guest bookings. The park’s five cottages will remain open to the public.

The restaurant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs will be closed Jan. 3-24, 2018. New flooring and windows will be installed in the kitchen and dining room. This is part of the “Refreshing the Finest” campaign, an $18 million project for safety and aesthetic improvements throughout the park system. Lodge rooms and cottages will remain open. A free continental breakfast will be offered to the park’s overnight guests.

Kenlake State Resort Park’s restaurant in Aurora will close for two months after the New Year’s Day 2018 breakfast. Guests at the resort between Jan. 1- Feb. 28, 2018, when the restaurant is closed, will be offered free continental breakfasts. Food services will be available for special events during this time of reduced services.

“Winter closures and revised hours at our parks and other park systems throughout the country are not unusual,” Holland said. “We’re taking these steps to complete some improvements and reduce expenses while causing the least amount of disruption for our guests and staff.”

There will be no layoffs of fulltime staff at any of the parks, Holland said. All other Kentucky State Resort Parks are open this winter. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit www.parks.ky.gov.