Burbon Gibson Obit

Burbon Gibson 66 died Wednesday

Funeral Monday 1 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Hooker Cemetery (Blue Hole)

Visitation Sunday

Rominger Funeral Home

Mr. Burbon Gibson, age 66 of Paces Creek departed this life on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky. He was born on Thursday, September 20, 1951 at the Oneida Hospital in Oneida, Kentucky to the union of Luther and Annie Hooker Gibson. He was a heavy equipment operator in the Coal Mines and a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Debra Harris Gibson, his daughter: Brandi Nicole Gilley and her husband Michael and his son: Lucas Ryan Gibson and Crystal Broughton as well as his grandchildren: Bentley Ryan Gibson, Khloe Nicole Gibson and Bella Rose Gibson. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Blaine Gibson, Grant Gibson, Johnny Gibson, Wendell Gibson, Judy Gregory, Wanda Johnson, Helen Goodman, Thelma Smith, Juanita Napier, Brenda Landon, Dorothy Gibson, and Elsie Brumley.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Luther and Annie Hooker Gibson, and his brother: Wayne Gibson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Burbon Gibson will be conducted on Monday, December 18, 2017 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Owen Smith and Rev. Jimmy Hensley will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Hooker Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.

Visitation will be held on Sunday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.