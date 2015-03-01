Grubb Faces Murder Charge

By

The man wanted for the death of a Sol Hollow man was arrested in Hamilton (Ohio) Friday evening. Police arrested Kenneth B. Grubb and charged him in the disappearance and death of Robert L. Burns. After being listed as missing for a few hours his badly decomposed body was discovered in a wooded area near his home May 4. Grubb, age 41, is also know as Bryan L. Grubb and Brian L. Grubb. According to Internet records he has lived in Hamilton, Manchester and Downey, CA. A tip from Crime Stopper led to his arrest.

Two members of Burns’ family were interviewed at the Manchester Enterprise May 4 and reported he was last heard from on April 27, According to his sister, Kimberly Shouse when he had not contacted her in four days she called the KSP and Trooper First Class Josh Wilson checked the home and found it had be burglarized. Shouse said a warrant had been issue in the stolen vehicle case for a Brian Grubb. After further investigation, a murder arrest warrant was issued for Grubb.

“I feel a great relief,” said Shouse.

KSP Detective Jesse Armstrong is continuing the investigation.

Grubb was lodged into the Butler County Jail but it was not his first arrest. According the Butler County Sheriff’s Office Grubb has a perilous arrest. On March 31 in 2011 he was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing official business, theft, contempt of court and failure to appear.