Buyer Registration: The Market

Buyers and representatives of retail businesses interested in offering fine art and Kentucky-made products to their customers can register now to attend Kentucky Crafted: The Market 2017 at the Lexington Convention Center. Produced for 35 years by the Kentucky Arts Council, The Market is open exclusively to the trade from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21.

Buyers who attend The Market can place wholesale orders directly with any of the producers of art, craft, regional food products and books who are exhibiting at the show.

Market preregistration for buyers is open until 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, April 14, by visiting the arts council buyer registration website. Buyer registration is free, but buyers are required to provide credentials at the door. Required credentials are listed on the website.

Any business that resells products at retail may register for the exclusive wholesale day. Other representatives from businesses who qualify to attend that day include:

Corporate gift buyers

Art galleries

Bookstores

Clothing stores

Craft galleries

Department stores

Drug stores or pharmacies

Florists

Garden centers

Gift shops

Greeting card shops

Home furnishings

Hospital gift shops

Hotel/resort gift shops

Interior designers

Jewelry stores

Mail order/catalog

Museum gift shops

Music stores

Specialty food stores

Toys/children stores

Owners or employees of a business who have the power to initiate purchasing contracts with artists.

The Market will be open to the public 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23. General admission is $10 for a one-day ticket and $15 for both days. For more information, visit the Kentucky Crafted: The Market page at the arts council website.

Kentucky artists who exhibit at The Market are adjudicated participants in the arts council’s Kentucky Crafted Program. In addition, select artists from other states are invited to exhibit at the show. The Market, a nationally recognized show, serves as the No. 1 destination for wholesale buyers who are interested in purchasing Kentucky art and craft for resale.