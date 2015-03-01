“C-Bug” has been missing six months

By

Members of a missing Clay County man spent the holiday without him. Cecil Edward “C-Bug” Burkhart, 30, has been missing for nearly six months. The last time his family saw him was early July. Burkhart’s aunt, Gloria “Gale” Collins, told WYMT-TV the past six months have been marked by heartache due to Burkhart’s disappearance. Kentucky State Police say the case is still open but they do not have any new information. Burkhart was last seen on Saddler Road near Route 11 in the Oneida community of Clay County.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

See the video and read the article at:

http://www.wymt.com/content/news/Six-months-after-disappearing-Clay-County-mans-absence-takes-heavy-toll-on-family-407703055.html