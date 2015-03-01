By

Camp Adventure is a free “Summer Boost Camp” for the elementary students of Clay County who have completed grades K-5 during the 2016-2017 school year. The camp will be held at Manchester Elementary May 22 through June 29 from 8 AM till 2 PM. Registration will be May 18 from 9 AM till Noon. Every student at Camp Adventure will participate a daily literacy and math, Lego Robotics, Fantastic Fridays and free breakfast and lunch.

This year, Camp Adventure will “travel” around the world. While attending Camp Adventure, students will participate in many fun filled activities and learn some exciting information about places from around the world.

Every student at Camp Adventure will participate in a daily Literacy/Math Block which consists of 2 hours of fun activities that support increased reading/math achievement. Campers with excellent camp attendance and participation will have the opportunity to take part in an exciting, fun-filled field trip to Newport Aquarium.

Students will have the opportunity to have some “hands-on” fun while working on our Lego Robotic activities. Creating Lego robots will be a lot of fun for everyone!

Friday is designated as a special activity day. We have lots of exciting things planned…music, guest speakers, art classes, archery, etc. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily. Breakfast will begin at 8 o’clock.