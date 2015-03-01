By

Enjoy an evening camping with a great view on four special camping trips this year at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. The park is offering guests an opportunity to spend part of the evening in Pinnacle Knob fire tower with a spectacular view of the night sky and the Cumberland Plateau. The dates of the “Camp out at the Fire Tower” are March 10, Sept. 29, Oct. 13, and Nov. 3. Registration is required. Call Steve Gilbert at 606-528-4121 or email steve.gilbert@ky.gov.

Your camp will be on the ground near the tower, which is no longer used for spotting fires. When the sun comes up, you’ll break camp for a short hike back to the park lodge for breakfast.

The park provides a sleeping bag and pad, tent, pack and astronomy equipment. Participants will leave after dinner and return the next morning for breakfast at the park lodge. The cost is $35 per person and includes a snack and breakfast.

Cumberland Falls State Resort Park has a lodge, Riverview Restaurant, cottages, campground, hiking trails, fishing, horseback riding, rafting, other recreational activities and a great view of Cumberland Falls.