Camp Wildcat Preservation Foundation is teaming up with the Civil War Trust for the 21st year to clean up and fix up the Camp Wildcat Civil War Battlefield on Saturday April 1 at 9 AM. Interested citizens, clubs, community leaders, boy scouts, girl scouts, etc. are invited to come out and join in some light work and some good clean fun. Food and refreshment and a T-Shirt will be provided at no cost.

Over the years the Camp Wildcat Preservation Foundation, the Laurel County Fiscal Court, The Daniel Boone National Forest Staff and the laurel County Historical Society have supported the Camp Wildcat Civil War Battlefield.

In addition there will be a historical speaker. Dr. John Fox, President of the Boone Grace Foundation, will talk about the work he is dong to identify and publish the location of that famous road throughout Kentucky. Any necessary tools will be provided. Work activities will include such items as the following:

Conduct erosion control on Hoosier Knob Trail

Clean rest rooms

Repair rail fence around main parking lot

Picking up trash along roads leading to Camp Wildcat

Picking up litter along trails at Camp Wildcat Battlefield

Scattering lime on grass around main parking lot

April 1 beginning at 9 AM and lunch served at 1 PM

Meet at the mail parking lot near the top of wildcat Mountain.

Directions: Follow I-75 to exit 49 and from there follow signs, or take US 25 to Hazel Patch Road and follow signs.