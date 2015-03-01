Campbellsville Presidents List
The academic honors’ President’s list for the Fall 2017 semester has been announced by Dr. Donna Hedgepath, Campbellsville University’s provost and vice president for academic affairs that Christy Elise Jones, a senior, from Manchester has been named to Campbellsville University’s President’s List for Fall 2017:
The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours. The Fall 2017 academic honors’ list includes a total of 724 students, with 285 named to the President’s List for achieving a 4.0 grade point average, and 439 named to the Dean’s List for achieving a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.
Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 8,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset and Hodgenville with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro, Summersville and Liberty, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.