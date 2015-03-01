By

The League of Women Voters will conduct a non partisan candidate training session on October 21 in the Imani Baptist Church education facility, Georgetown Road (Lexington) from 9:30 AM till 3 PM. Clay County residents can join Kentucky citizens of all political persuasions who may be interested in running for public office. Registration is required by October 18 online at lwvlexington.com or call 859-494-3203. $30.00 cost includes lunch.

As noted by President Tammy Fagley, “There are lots of people out there who have often thought of running for a political office, and we look forward to giving them information and helping them to fulfill their dreams.”

Steve Kay, Vice Mayor, Lexington/Fayette Urban County Council, will present on why public service is important. The nuts and bolts of running for public office will be discussed by Don Blevins, Fayette County Clerk and Dr. Terry Naydan, member of the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. Following a lunch break, a panel of elected officials will discuss what it is like to run for public office. Crafting a campaign and media strategy will be explored by Jared Smith, President, Smith Strategies and Christian Motley of Strive Together.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization of women and men dedicated to engaging citizens to become informed participants in government. The League does not endorse or oppose candidates or political parties but its members conduct studies and take positions on issues of importance.