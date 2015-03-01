Candy Jones Obit

By

Candy Jones died Friday

Funeral 2 PM Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Haunchell Bend Cemetery

Visitation 12 Noon

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Candy Jones, 52, of Manchester, KY passed away Friday, March 3rd, suddenly, at Manchester Memorial Hospital , Clay County. Candy was born in Cincinnati Ohio, on May 16, 1964, a daughter of Yancy BO Jones and the late Carol Jean Hacker. She is survived by two children Carrie Lou Constance Crager and Chisum Lee Marvin Crager and one grandson, all of Manchester, KY. She is also survived by her aunts Rosetta Jones and Virginia Hughes.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Brooke Danielle Stewart, Her mother Carol Jean Hacker, and one sister Tammy Jean Jones.

The funeral Service will be held 2 PM on Monday, March 6th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY with Danny Finley officiating. Burial will follow in the Haunchell Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 noon Monday until the funeral hour.

http://www.brittonfh.com