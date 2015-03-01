By

Caregiving will be held March 24th at 10:00 am at the Extension Office and April 6th at 6:00 pm at the EXCEL Building. It is important to take responsibility to protect yourself and those around you by talking about and putting together a caregiving plan for the future. A plan will increase control, reduce stress and financial burden. It is never too early to start the caregiving conversation. This program is free and open to the public, but please call 598-2789 to register.

